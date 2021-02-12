Heartland comes up short in regular season finale at Osceola

OSCEOLA-With the start of the post-season just around the corner, the Heartland Huskies girls’ basketball team traveled to Osceola on Thursday night to take on the Bulldogs in their regular season finale.

The game was still very much undecided at the break as the Bulldogs and Huskies were locked in a stalemate at 15-15.

Osceola started to pull away in the third quarter with 14-5 run and Heartland could not make a comeback as they dropped to 3-14 on the year.

Osceola was led in scoring by Trinity Boden with 10 points on 3 of 6 from the floor and four steals; Sadie Sunday added seven points and six rebounds while Baili Kumpf had six points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs were 15 of 52 from the field and that included 3 of 13 on 3-point shots. The hosts finished 6 of 16 at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs Emma Roberts led the team on the boards with 10 rebounds.

No team or individual stats were available for the Heartland girls.

Heartland will open subdistrict play on Monday night when they take on Deshler at Davenport in the D1-7 hosted by BDS.

Heartland (3-14) 7 8 5 7-27

Osceola (9-11) 9 6 14 10-39