Heartland boys pick up ninth win

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies boys basketball team improved to 9-2 on Thursday night with a 54-43 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers in Henderson.
Heartland got off to a slow start in the first quarter as Fillmore Central outscored the Huskies 17-9. But Heartland eventually found its footing and rattled off 14 points in the second while holding the Panthers to six to cut its deficit to just 23-22 at halftime.
After a low-scoring third period where Heartland outscored Fillmore Central 9-7, the Huskies sealed the win with a 23-point fourth quarter. Fillmore Central managed just 13 points during the final eight minutes.
Fillmore Central drops to 1-11 on the season.
No statistics were available.