Heartland advances in D1-7 at Davenport

DAVENPORT - The Bruning/Davenport/Shickley Eagles are hosting the D1-7 subdistrict and after having to postpone the start one day due to the frigid weather conditions action got underway on Tuesday night.

The first game featured a rematch with the No. 5 seed Heartland Huskies taking on the No. 4 seeded Deshler Dragons.

Just a week ago the Deshler girls rolled to a 57-29 win in Henderson.

Tuesday was going to be a different story as the Heartland Huskies returned the favor with a 33-27 win ending the Dragons season.

The Huskies trailed 10-5 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 12-5 scoring run to take a 17-15 lead to the break.

Both teams’ defenses buckled down in the third quarter as each team put up three points as the Huskies maintained their two point halftime lead.

The Huskies scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and held the Dragons to nine as they improved to 5-14 with the six point win.

Heartland was led in scoring by Felicity Johnson with 12 points, Cassidy Siebert added eight and Cora Johnson chipped in with seven.

No individual or team scoring was available for the Dragons who end their season with a record of 7-14.