Hawks stuff Elba 66-30

HAMPTON - The Hampton Hawks were on fire from the start Tuesday night as they raced to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and were never threatened.

Hampton improved to 2-3 with the win over Elba who then dipped to 0-3.

Hampton led 34-7 at the break and won the second half 32-23.

The Hawks placed three players in double figures, all with 16 points.

Senior guard Lexie Wolinski added seven assists and five steals to her 16 points; Lillian Dose had four rebounds, three assists and five steals and Rorie Loveland had two steals.

Junior Zaya Stuart had a team high five rebounds, three blocked shots and six points.

No individual or team stats were available for Elba.

Hampton will be at Cross County tonight to take on the Cougars and back on the road Friday night heading to East Butler.

Hampton will close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule Tuesday when they take on Meridian in Daykin.

Hampton will compete in the Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.