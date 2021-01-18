Hawks now 8-7 after 48-37 win over Shelby-Rising City

HAMPTON-The Hampton Hawks behind a 17-6 second quarter scoring run improved to 8-7 Friday night with a 48-37 win in girls’ Crossroads Conference play.

The Shelby-Rising City Huskies led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but that lead evaporated quickly as the Hawks went on a 17-6 scoring run in the second and went to the break on top 26-17.

Hampton pushed the lead to double digits in the third quarter outscoring the visitors 16-12.

Hampton did not have a player score in double digits, but used balance as all nine players suited up scored in the win.

Leading the way was senior Lexie Wolinski and junior Zaya Stuart with eight points each, while senior Rorie Loveland and sophomore Lillian Dose each added seven points.

Hampton was 20 of 50 from the field for 40 percent and they were 8 of 14 at the foul line. The Hawks tried only one three-pointer.

Junior Kylie Mersch led the Hawks on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Stuart had eight. Mersch and Dose also had four assists and four steals apiece.

No individual or team stats were available for the Huskies.

Hampton hosts Nebraska Lutheran tonight.