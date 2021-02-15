Hawks close out regular season with 15 point win at Giltner

GILTNER-The Hampton Hawks girls basketball team eventually pulled away from Giltner Friday night to post the 45-30 win over the Hornets in CRC regular season action.

Hampton was paced by 12 points each from senior Lexie Wolinski and junior Zaya Stuart while Lillian Dose added eight points.

Both Dose and Stuart had four rebounds each while Dose also added six steals.

Hampton was 18 of 58 from the field for 31 percent and they connected on 2 of 14 3-point attempts while hitting 7 of 19 free throws.

Giltner was led in scoring by junior Macie Antle with a game high 16 points and Addison Wilson chipped in with six.

The Hawks (9-11) are scheduled to take on Osceola in the D2-3 subdistrict at Osceola tonight.

Hampton (9-11) 9 13 12 11-45

Giltner (1-19) 7 5 5 13-30