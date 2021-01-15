Hampton gets 30-point win at College View Academy

LINCOLN-The Hampton Hawks jumped to a nine-point 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to the 48-18 win in girls non-conference hoop action on Thursday night.

Hampton extended their lead to 26-8 at the break and 31-12 through three quarters.

The Hawks were led in scoring by Rorie Loveland with 14 points, four assists and four steals; Lexie Wolinski added seven points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals, while Zaya Stuart had seven points and three rebounds.

Lillian Dose had six points, six steals and three assists.

There was no individual or team stats provided for the College View Academy Eagles.

Hampton (7-7) was slated to host the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Friday night.

Hampton (7-7) 14 12 5 17-48

College View (1-7) 5 3 4 6-18