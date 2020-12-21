 Skip to main content
Hampton can’t solve East Butler in Brainard
BRAINARD – The Hampton Hawks boys basketball team dropped to 1-6 on the season with a 53-34 loss on the road to East Butler in Brainard on Friday.

East Butler took a 13-7 lead after the first eight minutes and outscored the Hawks 16-7 in the second to grab a 29-14 edge at halftime. Hampton could never recover from the deficit as the host Tigers cruised to the victory.

Ty Capek led the Hawks with nine points while Drake Schafer and Eli Arndt each added six. Tyson Wolinski hauled down eight rebounds.

Hampton will travel to Daykin on Tuesday to play Meridian (0-5).

