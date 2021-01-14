Hampton boys rally in fourth, but fall short against Heartland Lutheran

GRAND ISLAND – The Hampton Hawks boys basketball team came up just short of a road win in Grand Island on Tuesday night, falling 33-32 to the Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets.

Hampton trailed 30-18 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Hawks rallied in the final eight minutes and scored 14 points. The Red Hornets, however, did just enough by adding three points to earn the one-point win.

Hampton was led by Drake Schafer, who had eight points. Brayden Dose chipped in with six points while both Ty Capek and Jake Arndt had five.

Both Capek and Tyson Wolinski hauled in seven rebounds while Capek also had four assists and six steals, which were both team highs.