Hampton boys can’t hold early lead against Shelby-Rising City
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks boys basketball team led the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 9-8 at the end of the first stanza Friday night in Hampton. But the Huskies outscored the Hawks 48-24 in the final three quarters to earn a 56-33 win.

Hampton drops to 2-12 with the loss. The Hawks were led offensively by Tyson Wolinski, who scored eight points. Both Jake Arndt and Eli Arndt chipped in with six points while Ty Capek added five.

Wolinski hauled down a team-high seven rebounds while Capek had three steals.

Hampton hosts Nebraska Lutheran (5-4) on Tuesday night.  

