Gustafson’s 28 leads D-2 No. 7 Osceola to win over C-2 No. 5 Heartland
Gustafson's 28 leads D-2 No. 7 Osceola to win over C-2 No. 5 Heartland

OSCEOLA – In a battle of rated teams, the Heartland Huskies couldn’t get past the Osceola Bulldogs on the road Thursday night, losing 68-66.

Heartland, Class C-2 No. 5 in the Lincoln Journal Star, led D-2 No. 7 Osceola 32-26 at halftime and stretched its edge to 50-43 at the end of the third quarter. But Osceola, behind 28 points from freshman Kale Gustafson and 24 from sophomore Isaiah Zelasney, outscored the Huskies 25-16 in the fourth to earn the come-from-behind win.

Zelasney recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds while Gustafson was one board away from getting a double-double.

Wyatt Urban chipped in with 10 points for Osceola while Carson Watts, a Concordia University football commit, added five.

Osceola went 15 of 21 from the free-throw line, with Gustafson going 8 of 10 and Zelasney 6 of 9.

No statistics were available for Heartland.

Osceola improved to 16-4 while Heartland dropped with 13-5.

