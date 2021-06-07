Goldenrod boys best CRC in all-star hoops

OSCEOLA - A total of 26 combined 3-pointers were made by the Goldenrod and Crossroads conferences in Saturday night’s all-star clash in Osceola.

The Goldenrod made 16 of those 26, with Central Valley’s Ty Nekoliczak accounting for five treys and 22 points in the GRC’s 87-73 win.

The Goldenrod got 14 points each from Barak Birch of Burwell and Karsen Reimers of Palmer and Fullerton’s Cole Horacek added 10.

The GRC took a 22-15 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 47-33 at the half.

The CRC was led in scoring by Owen McDonald of McCool Junction with 15 and Isaac Noyd of Cross County with 10.

The Goldenrod Conference lead ballooned to as many as 19 points in the second half and shrunk to 11 in the fourth quarter.

Most of the shots taken in the second half were from 3-point range and at one time in the game over 75 had been attempted. The Goldenrod made nine 3-pointers in the first half.

The CRC’s 3-point leaders were both McDonald and Noyd with two each.

Scoring nine points each for the CRC was Shelby-Rising City’s Kyle Ardissono and BDS’ Dalton Kleinschmidt.