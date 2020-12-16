Giltner boys earn come-from-behind win over Nebraska Lutheran

GILTNER – The Nebraska Lutheran boys basketball team held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 23-16 edge at halftime, but it couldn’t hold it.

Giltner defended their home court on Tuesday night with a 40-37 come-from-behind win over the Knights. The Hornets earned the victory because of a strong second half in which it outscored Nebraska Lutheran 24-14.

The Hornets’ offense rattled off 22 points in the third and held the Knights to just 13. Both teams scored just two points in the final eight minutes.

Tuesday night’s contest was the Knights’ first of the season. They’ll try to get back in the win column Thursday as they host the winless Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (0-4).