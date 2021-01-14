Gierhan’s near double-double leads Centennial boys to seventh win

SHELBY – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team got back on the winning track Tuesday night in Shelby, defeating the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 49-26 behind a near double-double from senior guard Cooper Gierhan.

Gierhan led Centennial with 22 points and nine rebounds. He provided a 3-point shooting presence by going 4 of 8 from downtown.

Centennial led 17-10 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime. The Broncos’ defense came alive in the second half and really started to put the clamps down on the Huskies’ offense, holding it to four points in the third and two in the fourth.

Junior guard Jake Bargen added 15 points and three rebounds while sophomore Lane Zimmer chipped in with six points, four boards and three steals.

Centennial improves to 7-4 on the season and will travel to Columbus on Friday night to play Lakeview (2-10).