Fillmore Central takes early lead and rolls past Heartland
HENDERSON-The Fillmore Central Panthers girls’ basketball team improved to 4-9 on Thursday night with a 59-21 win over the Heartland Huskies in Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Fillmore Central used a 10-2 first quarter scoring run to open some breathing room and by the end of the first half had built a 24-9 lead.

The third quarter erased any hopes of a Huskies comeback as the Panthers went on a 17-3 run and went to the final eight minutes with a comfortable 41-12 lead.

Fillmore Central was led in scoring by senior Jackie Schelkopf with 16 including two of the team’s four three-pointers, while junior Lexi Theis added 12 points and she was 4 of 4 at the free throw line.

Fillmore Central got six points each from Reyna Hafer, Kelsi Gaston and Faith Engle. All six of Gaston’s points came on 3-pointers.

Heartland was paced in scoring by Ava Tessman and Kaelyn Buller with six points each, while Felicity Johnson added four.

The Panthers were 6 of 6 at the charity stripe and the Huskies were 7 of 12.

Heartland (1-11) hosted East Butler Friday night and Fillmore Central will play at Centura on Tuesday.

Fillmore Central (4-9)           10      14      17      18-59

Heartland (1-11)                       2       7        3       9-21

