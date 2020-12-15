Fillmore Central still searching for first win

DAVID CITY - The Fillmore Central girls’ basketball team made the trip to David City on Saturday, still searching for their first win of the 2020-21 season.

David City went on top 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and held on for the 51-43 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference hoops action.

The game remained close for the entire 32 minutes as the host David City Scouts led 25-20 at the break and 37-28 through three quarters.

Fillmore Central was led in scoring by the junior tandem of Neely Behrns with 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field and Emily Johnson with 15 points.

The Scouts were 17 of 45 from the field and 4 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc. They also went 13 of 18 at the charity stripe.

Leading the Panthers was junior Lexi Theis with 18 points as she was 7 of 18 from the field and that included 3 of 9 from 3-point range.

Also in double figures was senior Jackie Schelkopf with 13. She also had six rebounds and three steals. The Panthers took 32 three-point shots and found the bottom of the net on seven of them.

Fillmore Central (0-3) hosts Thayer Central tonight.