Fillmore Central’s upset bid comes up short against Sutton
GENEVA-The Fillmore Central Panthers had the Class C-2 No. 9 Sutton Fillies on the ropes Friday night as the two teams went to the final quarter deadlocked at 35-35 in girls Southern Nebraska Conference action.

Sutton used a 12-4 scoring run over the final four minutes and pull away for the 42-35 win.

The Panthers (9-11) who have been trying to get back to the .500 mark all season long led at the end of the first quarter 12-9, but the Fillies took the lead back after one half with 15-10 scoring run in the second quarter.

The Panthers evened up the score at the end of three quarters outscoring Sutton 13-11 to tie the game at 35-35.

Sutton pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 17-6 with the 12-4 scoring advantage.

FC (9-11) was led in scoring by junior Lexi Theis with 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the floor, while senior Jackie Schelkopf added 11 points which included three 3-pointers.

The Panthers were 16 of 47 from the field and 6 of 29 on 3-point attempts. They were 1 of 2 at the foul line.

Sutton was paced by the 16 point effort of Kyle Baumert and eight points from Alivia Huxtoll and seven by Kate Griess.

The Fillies were 5 of 6 at the line.

Fillmore Central was schedule to take on Sandy Creek on Monday night at Sutton in the C2-8 subdistrict.

Sutton (17-6)                             9        15       11           12-47

Fillmore Central (9-11)            12       10      13             4- 39

