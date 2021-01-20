Fillmore Central rally falls short in Cairo

CAIRO – A fourth-quarter rally fell five points short for the Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team on Tuesday night on the road in Cairo, Neb., as the host Centura Centurions earned a 50-45 win.

Fillmore Central dropped to 1-12 on the season and will host Tri County (12-3) on Friday. Centura improved to 9-4.

Garrett Nichols led Fillmore Central with 15 points while Keegan Theobald added 13.

Fillmore Central trailed 32-22 heading into the fourth. The Panthers wound up outscoring the Centurions 23-18 in the final eight minutes, but it was too little, too late for head coach Jordan High’s team.

Nichols led the fourth-quarter surge with 10 points while Theobald scored seven in the final stanza. Riley Hiatt, who finished with eight points, scored six in the fourth.