 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillmore Central rally falls short in Cairo
0 comments

Fillmore Central rally falls short in Cairo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAIRO – A fourth-quarter rally fell five points short for the Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team on Tuesday night on the road in Cairo, Neb., as the host Centura Centurions earned a 50-45 win.

Fillmore Central dropped to 1-12 on the season and will host Tri County (12-3) on Friday. Centura improved to 9-4.

Garrett Nichols led Fillmore Central with 15 points while Keegan Theobald added 13.

Fillmore Central trailed 32-22 heading into the fourth. The Panthers wound up outscoring the Centurions 23-18 in the final eight minutes, but it was too little, too late for head coach Jordan High’s team.

Nichols led the fourth-quarter surge with 10 points while Theobald scored seven in the final stanza. Riley Hiatt, who finished with eight points, scored six in the fourth.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News