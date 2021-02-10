Fillmore Central offensive woes continue with loss to Sandy Creek

FAIRFIELD – The Fillmore Central boys basketball team couldn’t get anything going in its game against the Sandy Creek Cougars in Fairfield on Tuesday night, and it led to a 57-28 loss.

Fillmore Central didn’t have one player score in double digits as Riley Hiatt scored eight to lead the team.

Sandy Creek (8-12) led 10-9 after the first quarter but outscored Fillmore Central 18-4 in the second to take a 28-13 edge at the break. Fillmore Central needed a big second half, but didn’t get it as it managed to score just 15 points in the third and fourth combined.

Fillmore Central (1-16) will host Sutton (14-7) in Geneva on Friday.