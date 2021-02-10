 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fillmore Central offensive woes continue with loss to Sandy Creek
0 comments

Fillmore Central offensive woes continue with loss to Sandy Creek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD – The Fillmore Central boys basketball team couldn’t get anything going in its game against the Sandy Creek Cougars in Fairfield on Tuesday night, and it led to a 57-28 loss.

Fillmore Central didn’t have one player score in double digits as Riley Hiatt scored eight to lead the team.

Sandy Creek (8-12) led 10-9 after the first quarter but outscored Fillmore Central 18-4 in the second to take a 28-13 edge at the break. Fillmore Central needed a big second half, but didn’t get it as it managed to score just 15 points in the third and fourth combined.

Fillmore Central (1-16) will host Sutton (14-7) in Geneva on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News