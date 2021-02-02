Fillmore Central falls in OT at Thayer Central

HEBRON-The No. 10 seed Fillmore Central Panthers led the No. 7 seed Thayer Central Titans late in the fourth quarter on Monday night, but could not hold the advantage and dropped a 50-48 decision to the Titans in the first round of the SNC Boys Basketball Tournament.

The Panthers (1-15) trailed by five at the break (29-24), but used a 13-8 run to draw even in the third quarter. Fillmore Central’s Isaiah Lauby scored five of his 11 points to help the Panthers head to the final eight minutes of regulation even at 37-37. Lauby knocked down three 3-pointers in the game and was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points.

In the OT period, the Titans got two baskets from Logan Wiedel while the Panthers managed only a 3-point basket from senior Garrett Nichols who ended the game with nine points.

Leading the Titans in scoring was Trey Fischer with 14, Wiedel added 13 and Andrew Hinrichs chipped in with seven.

Fillmore Central was 6 of 9 at the free throw line, while the Titans were 7 of 17.

Thayer Central took on Sutton Tuesday night and the tournament switches over to Centennial High School with semifinals on Thursday and finals and third place games on Saturday.

Fillmore Central travels to Sandy Creek on Tuesday, February 9.