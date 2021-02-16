Fillmore Central earns rematch with Sutton

SUTTON-Just this past Friday night the Fillmore Central Panthers and the Class C-2 No. 9 Sutton Fillies battled to the wire in both teams regular season finales in Geneva.

Sutton came away with the win, but on Monday night the Panthers earned a rematch with the Fillies as they defeated Sandy Creek in the first round of the C2-8 subdistrict at Sutton 47-26.

The two teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night with Superior and Thayer Central match8ing up on the other side of the bracket.

The Panthers behind senior Jackie Schelkopf and junior Lexi Theis both with 16 points in the win opened a 5-8 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.

Fillmore Central (10-11) led 27-10 at the half and outscored the Sandy Creek Cougars 20-16 in the second half.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Caitlin Rempe with eight, Leah Hatch added six and Kennedy Tripe finished with five.

FC was 11 of 17 at the line while the Cougars connected on 6 of 14.

Sandy Creek (1-22) 8 2 7 9-26

Fillmore Central (10-11) 15 12 11 9-47