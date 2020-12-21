Fillmore Central drops two games this weekend

WILBER – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team couldn’t find the win column this past Saturday and Friday, losing to both Wilber-Clatonia and Adams Central.

On Saturday, Fillmore Central traveled to Wilber and was in the game until the end, but the host Wolverines came out on top with a 37-32 win.

Isaiah Lauby led the Panthers with 10 points while Garrett Nichols and Keegan Theobald each chipped in with eight and seven, respectively.

On Friday at Adams Central, the host Patriots ran away with the lead early and held advantages of 27-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-11 at halftime.

Lauby scored 12 points against Adams Central, but no other Panther scorer had more than seven.

Fillmore Central (0-5) will travel to Hastings again on Tuesday night, this time to play Hastings St. Cecilia (4-2).