Fillmore Central comes up short at Superior
Fillmore Central comes up short at Superior

SUPERIOR-The Superior Wildcats opened an 11-point halftime lead on Saturday night against the Fillmore Central Panthers and held on for the 57-48 win in girls’ Southern Nebraska Conference hoops action.

Down 11, the Panthers made a run as they cut the Superior lead to 38-32 through three quarters but Ella Gardner who came in averaging 5.9 points per game went 10 of 15 at the line in the fourth quarter and she finished with a game high 25 points. Gardener was 11 of 18 in the win from the free throw stripe.

The Wildcats also got 17 points from junior Shayla Meyer and as a team they were 20 of 33 on free throw tries.

Fillmore Central (3-8) was led in scoring by senior Jackie Schelkopf and junior Lexi Theis with 17 each, while Abby Nichols chipped in with 1o. Schelkopf had four 3-pointers and Theis and Nichols combined to go 11 of 18 at the line. The Panthers as a team were 14 of 22.

Fillmore Central (3-8) travels to Malcolm tonight.

Fillmore Central (3-8)           8      8      16      16-48

Superior (6-5)                        17      10      11      19-57

