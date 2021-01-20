Fillmore Central collects win at Centura

CENTURA-A great first quarter for Fillmore Central set the stage for the Panthers fifth win of the season Tuesday night in girls’ non-conference hoops action.

The Panthers jumped to a 14-2 lead after the first eight minutes and continued to widen their lead at the break to 24-7 with a 10-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter that led to the 55-29 win.

The Panthers (5-9) got 18 points from senior Jackie Schelkopf as she hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 2 for 2 at the foul line.

Junior Lexi Theis added 16 points as she went 5 of 6 at the charity stripe and another junior Abby Nichols chipped in with nine points. Both Theis and Nichols scoring included one 3-pointer.

The Centura Centurions were led by Kyra Wooden with 11 points and Katelyn Tenta added six. The hosts were just 4 of 12 at the foul line.

Fillmore Central will host the Tri-County Trojans Friday night.

Fillmore Central (5-9) 14 10 17 14-55

Centura (6-8) 2 5 7 15-29