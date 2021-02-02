Fillmore Central can’t handle Gibbon at home

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team couldn’t figure out a way to stop the Gibbon Buffaloes this past Friday, losing 68-38 at home in Geneva.

Riley Hiatt led Fillmore Central with nine points while Carson Asche added six and Keegan Theobald five. Garrett Nichols and De Maciel each chipped in with four points.

Fillmore Central, which dropped to 1-14 with the loss, traveled to Hebron on Monday night for first-round Southern Nebraska Conference tournament action. Fillmore Central is the No. 10 seed of the tournament and will play No. 7 Thayer Central. The winner of that game will travel to No. 2 Sutton on Tuesday.