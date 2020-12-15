 Skip to main content
Fillmore Central boys drop road contest in David City
Fillmore Central boys drop road contest in David City

DAVID CITY – Caden Denker scored 19 points to lead the David City Scouts to a 53-41 win at home over Fillmore Central on Saturday.

Fillmore Central trailed just 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, but David City grew its lead to 27-18 at halftime. The Panthers endured a rough third quarter as they were outscored 17-7, and Fillmore Central could never recover as Denker and the Scouts defended their home court in the fourth to seal their win.

Riley Hiatt and Isaiah Lauby each scored 10 points to lead Fillmore Central while Hunter Verhage added five.

David City improved to 1-1 on the season while Fillmore Central dropped to 0-3. The Panthers will try to get in the win column Friday as they travel to Hastings to play Adams Central (4-1).

