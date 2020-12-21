Fillmore Central 1-1 over weekend slate

WILBER-The Fillmore Central Panthers closed out their weekend a 52-27 win over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in girls SNC hoops action on Saturday.

On Friday night the Panthers ran into Class C-1 preseason No. 6 Adams Central and the Patriots rolled to the 63-42 win.

Not much was available from the Wilber-Clatonia win.

The Panther’s were led in scoring by junior Lexi Theis with 20, senior Jackie Schelkopf added 13 and junior Abby Nichols finished with 10.

Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42

Adams Central improved to 6-1 as they jumped to a 23-12 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.

The Patriots lead dwindled to 36-30 at the half, but they used a 16-8 third quarter scoring run to open the margin back up to double-digits at 52-38.

The Panther’s didn’t have another run left in them and AC pulled away for the 21 point win.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Schelkopf with 17, Theis chipped in with 11 and Nichols finished with six.

Adams Central’s Libby Trausch scored a game high 19, Jessica Babcock added 11 and Rachel Goodon chipped in with nine.