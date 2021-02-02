Exeter-Milligan takes third at CRC with 36-27 win over BDS

OSCEOLA-A pair of state rated teams hooked up to decide third place in the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

Playing each other for the third time this season, the third time was the charm for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves as they defeated the Eagles 36-27.

Exeter-Milligan (17-3) and No. 4 in D2 had dropped two previous games to the BDS Eagles (12-7) who came in as the No. 8 team in D1.

The first two losses came by an average of 12 points per game.

Exeter-Milligan led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, but BDS held the Timberwolves to just two second quarter points and tied the game at 10-10.

The Timberwolves won the second half scoring 13 in each of the final two quarters and holding BDS to just 17 points.

EM was led in scoring by Jaiden Papik with 16 and Cameran Janksy posted 10.

BDS was paced by Jordan Bolte and Taylor Sliva as they both scored seven points.

BDS 4 6 9 8-27

Exeter-Milligan 8 2 13 13-36