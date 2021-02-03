Exeter-Milligan rolls to 52-10 win over Giltner

EXETER-Fresh off their third place finish at the Crossroads Conference Basketball Tournament, the D2 No. 6 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had an easy time Tuesday night putting away Giltner 52-10 in girls hoops action.

The Timberwolves led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter and opened a 32-5 lead at the half.

The 1-16 Hornets didn’t score in the third quarter and Exeter-Milligan won the second half 20-5.

Junior Cameran Jansky led the T-Wolves (16-3) with 16 points, Cammie Harrison chipped in with 11 and Emma Olsen finished with eight.

The Timberwolves were 14 of 18 at the foul line.

Giltner was led by Macie Antle with seven points. The Hornets were 3 of 7 at the charity stripe.

Exeter-Milligan will host Hampton on Friday night.

Giltner (1-16) 3 2 0 5-10

Exeter-Milligan (16-3) 17 15 12 8-52