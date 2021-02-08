Exeter-Milligan girls 26 points better than Hampton

EXETER-One week is all that is left in the regular season.

This past Friday night the Hampton Hawk’s girls’ basketball team traveled to Exeter-Milligan where they met up with the D2 No. 5 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in Crossroads Conference action.

Exeter-Milligan got out to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and was able to pull away in the second half for the 63-37 win.

The Timberwolves improve to 19-3 on the year and the Hawks are now 8-10.

Hampton was only down nine points at the break, 25-16, but both senior Cammie Harrison and junior Cameran Jansky sparked a 20-8 third quarter run as they both scored six points in the eight minute period.

Harrison put up 13 points and Jansky 12 in the win, but the leading scorer was junior post Emma Olsen with 15.

The Timberwolves were 11 of 18 at the free throw line.

The Hawks were led by senior Lexie Wolinksi with 13 and Lillian Dose added 10.

Hampton was 7 of 17 at the free throw line.

Hampton will host Dorchester tonight while the T-Wolves will be in McCool Junction to take on the Mustangs.