Exeter-Milligan gets win No. 12 at Shelby-Rising City
SHELBY-The Class D2 No. 4 rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves ran their season win streak to 12 games with a 44-26 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies in girls regular season Crossroads Conference action on Friday night.

The Timberwolves led at the end of the first quarter 11-5 and extended their lead to 23-9 at the break.

Shelby-RC was never able to cut into the Timberwolves lead as their season record dropped to 3-8.

Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by junior post Emma Olsen with 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, while junior Cameran Jansky had 15 points on 7 of 11 shots from the floor and she had the team’s only 3-pointer.

Exeter-Milligan was 3 of 6 at the free throw line and Jasmine Turrubiates led the T-Wolves with four rebounds while senior Jaiden Papik dished out seven assists and she also had three steals. Also picking up three steals was Jozie Kanode.

Exeter-Milligan started MUDECAS Tournament action last night as they took on Freeman in Beatrice. The Timberwolves are the No. 1 seed in a tournament that features four ranked teams.

Exeter-Milligan (12-0)          11      12      10      11-44

Shelby-RC (3-8)                       5        4       8       9-26        

