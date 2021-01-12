 Skip to main content
Exeter-Milligan can’t keep pace with Shelby-Rising City boys
Exeter-Milligan can't keep pace with Shelby-Rising City boys

SHELBY – The downward slide continued for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team last Friday in Shelby with a 46-32 loss to Shelby-Rising City.

Exeter-Milligan is now 1-10 on the season. The Timberwolves will try to correct things at the MUDECAS tournament, which began on Monday.

Exeter-Milligan trailed only 11-9 after the first quarter, but the Shelby-Rising City defense stiffened and held the Timberwolves to just one point in the second. Meanwhile, the host Huskies rattled off 11 points to take a 22-10 edge at halftime.

Exeter-Milligan picked things up on the offensive end in the second half, scoring 11 in the third and 11 in the fourth, but its defense couldn’t limit Shelby-Rising City as the Husky offense did enough to keep the lead intact.

Exeter-Milligan was led by Jackson Beethe, who had 15 points. No other Timberwolf had more than 10 as Peyton Pribyl added eight.

Shelby was led by Gavin Dutton-Mofford and Colin Wingard, who had 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Shelby-Rising City improved to 5-5 on the year.

