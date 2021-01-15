Exeter-Milligan boys to meet Palmyra in B Division title at MUDECAS

BEATRICE – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team advanced to the B Division championship of the MUDECAS tournament with a 59-48 win over Lewiston on Thursday night.

The Exeter-Milligan offense found a groove early and never got out of it as it scored in double figures in all four quarters.

The Timberwolves led 11-9 after the first quarter and took a 29-27 edge into halftime. Exeter-Milligan’s defense did its job in the third as it held Lewiston to just seven points while coach Dean Filipi’s team added 15 to its total, which gave the Timberwolves a 44-34 lead heading into the fourth.

Exeter-Milligan’s defense held Lewiston at bay in the final eight minutes to earn the win. The Timberwolves are now 3-10 and will play Palmyra at 4:15 p.m. at the Beatrice Auditorium.