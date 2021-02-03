Exeter-Milligan boys get road win at Giltner

GILTNER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team improved to 5-13 on the season after a 44-38 win over the Giltner Hornets on Tuesday night.
Exeter-Milligan got a game-high 23 points from senior Jackson Beethe while Kole Svec chipped in with eight points and Marcus Krupicka six.
Exeter-Milligan led 14-10 after the first eight minutes of play, then outscored the Hornets 12-9 in the second to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. The Timberwolves did just enough to keep their edge over the hosts in the second half, scoring 11 points in the third and seven in the fourth to seal the win.
Exeter-Milligan went 13 of 19 at the free-throw line while Giltner was just 1 of 6.
Exeter-Milligan will host Hampton (3-14) on Friday.