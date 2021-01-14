East Butler rolls over Knights 67-32

WACO-The East Butler Tigers visited the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Tuesday night in girls Crossroads Conference regular season action.

The Tigers improved to 7-5 on the year with the convincing 67-32 win over the host Nebraska Lutheran girls’ team who fell to 1-6.

The Tigers led from the start as they won the first quarter 14-5 and ran away and hid in the second with a 21-6 scoring run that opened a 35-11 halftime lead.

East Butler outscored the hosts 32-21 in the second on their way to the 35 point win.

No team or individual stats were available for either team.

Nebraska Lutheran will host the High Plains Storm tonight in Waco.

East Butler (7-5) 14 21 22 10-67

Nebraska Lutheran 5 6 13 8-32