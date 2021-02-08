East Butler hands High Plain’s girls’ 45-26 loss

POLK-The East Butler Tigers raced out to a double-digit halftime lead and the High Plains Storm could never make up the deficit as the Tigers picked up the 45-26 CRC win in girls action on Friday night.

The Tigers (11-8) led 14-9 at the first quarter break and 28-14 at the half.

The second half was a 17-12 advantage for the Tigers.

High Plains was led in scoring Brianna Wilshusen with 10 and Hailey Lindburg added seven.

The Storm hit only 7 of 22 chances at the free throw line, while the Tigers shot just five and made two.

The Tigers were led in scoring by senior Addie Sullivan with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field and that included 2 of 4 on 3-point attempts.

East Butler was 19 of 60 as a team from the field and they were 5 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc. Both Allie Rigatuso and Carynn Bongers added eight points each. Bongers also pulled down eight rebounds, but it was Lanae Aerts who led the Tigers with 10.

High Plains (5-13) will play at Osceola tonight and wrap up the regular season on Friday night hosting BDS.

East Butler (11-8) 14 14 8 9-45

High Plains (5-13) 9 5 7 5-26