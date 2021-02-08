 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Butler boys blow out High Plains in Polk
0 comments

East Butler boys blow out High Plains in Polk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POLK – Behind 26 points from Alex Pierce, the East Butler Tigers rolled to a 70-31 win over the High Plains Storm last Friday night.

East Butler controlled the game from the opening tip and held leads of 16-7 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime. The Storm, which fell to 4-14 with the loss, couldn’t generate anything in the second half and was outscored 35-18.

Lane Urkoski led High Plains with 14 points while Tanner Wood chipped in with six.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News