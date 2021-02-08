East Butler boys blow out High Plains in Polk

POLK – Behind 26 points from Alex Pierce, the East Butler Tigers rolled to a 70-31 win over the High Plains Storm last Friday night.

East Butler controlled the game from the opening tip and held leads of 16-7 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime. The Storm, which fell to 4-14 with the loss, couldn’t generate anything in the second half and was outscored 35-18.