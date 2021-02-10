Deshler uses 15-2 run to pull away from Heartland

HENDERSON-After a competitive first quarter that saw the Deshler Dragons take a 12-11 lead over the Heartland Huskies, the second quarter proved to be the Huskies down fall.

Deshler (6-11) opened up some breathing room with a 15-2 second quarter scoring run and pulled away in the second half for the 57-29 win in girls non-conference hoops action.

Heartland had three players finish with six points as Felicity Johnson, Cora Johnson and Cassie Siebert all tossed in a half dozen points.

The Huskies finished 3 of 4 at the free throw line.

No team or individual stats were available for the Deshler Dragons.

Heartland (3-13) closes out the regular season tonight as they travel to Osceola.

Deshler (6-11) 11 15 15 16-57

Heartland (3-13) 10 2 12 5-29