D-1 No. 5 Exeter-Milligan opens post-season with win over Nebraska Lutheran

EXETER-The D1 No. 5 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves rolled to an easy 65-21 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in the semifinals of the D2-2 subdistrict on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves (21-4) took a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and head coach Jackson Krejci was able to empty his bench with eight players scoring in win for the T-Wolves.

The hosts led 33-8 at the break as four players scored in double figures for the Timberwolves.

Senior Jaiden Papik led the way with 15 points, junior Cameran Jansky chipped in with 12, senior Cammie Harrison added 11 and junior Emma Olsen scored 10.

Exeter-Milligan was 7 of 16 at the free throw line.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Lutheran was led in scoring by Natalie Hueskle with six points, while Sophia Helwig and Jasmine Malchow each added four.

The Knights were 3 of 5 at the free throw line.

Nebraska Lutheran sees their season end with a record of 4-15.

The Timberwolves will take on Parkview Christian a 34-31 winner over Dorchester tonight for the automatic ticket to the district finals.

Nebraska Lutheran (4-15) 2 6 9 4-21

Exeter-Milligan (21-4) 20 13 20 12-65