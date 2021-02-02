Cross County tops McCool Junction by a dozen for CRC third place

OSCEOLA-Both the Cross County Cougars and the McCool Junction Mustangs were hoping for better results in Friday night’s Crossroads Conference Boys semifinal games.
Cross County lost to BDS 51-36 and Osceola clipped the Mustangs 44-41.
The two teams met in Osceola on Saturday night to decide third place and the C2 No. 3 rated Cougars picked up the 62-50 win over the Mustangs.
Cross County opened a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and continued to build on that advantage over the second and third quarters.
The Cougars led 29-19 at the half and 43-26 through three quarters.
McCool Junction chipped the margin down to 12 points with a 24-19 run over the final eight minutes.
Junior Cory Hollinger led the Cougars in scoring with 21, while both Haiden Hild and Isaac Noyd added 14.
The Mustangs were paced by Tyler Neville and Owen McDonald with 20 and 16 points respectively. McCool Junction was 19 of 44 from the field and that included 4 of 16 on 3-point shots.
McCool Junction was 8 of 11 at the free throw line.
McCool Junction 9 10 7 24-50
Cross County 14 15 14 19-62
Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41
Much like they did a little over a week ago in Osceola, the McCool Junction Mustangs went on a torrid fourth quarter run in their semifinal against Osceola on Friday night, but this time the deficit was too big to make up and they dropped a tough 44-41 decision to the D2 No. 8 Bulldogs.
In their January 21 match-up the Mustangs trailed by four headed to the fourth quarter, but won the game going away 58-47.
The Mustangs went to the fourth quarter trailing 36-21, but outscored the Bulldogs 20-8.
Osceola jumped to a 10-7 lead after one quarters and built the 15 point lead with a 16-10 second quarter scoring advantage and a 10-4 in the third.
McCool Junction was led in scoring by Chase Wilkinson with 12 and Kaden Kirkpatrick with 10.
The Bulldogs were paced by Isaiah Zelasney with 19, Wyatt Urban added 12 and Kale Gustafson was charted with 10.
McCool Junction 7 10 4 20-41
Osceola 10 16 10 8-44
Osceola 52, BDS 47- CRC Championship
After a slow moving game offensively through three quarters, the BDS Eagles and Osceola Bulldogs combined for 45 fourth quarter points, as the Bulldogs held on for the 52-47 win and their first CRC Championship title in their first-ever appearance.
Osceola led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at the break.
The Bulldogs extended the margin to 29-25 though three quarter and outscored the Eagles 23-22 over the final eight minutes.
Scoring for Osceola was no available, while Eli Noel with 18 and Kyle Ardissono with 14 led the Eagles.
Cross County (15-3) hosts Nebraska Lutheran tonight and McCool Junction (11-5) entertains East Butler.