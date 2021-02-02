Cross County tops McCool Junction by a dozen for CRC third place

OSCEOLA-Both the Cross County Cougars and the McCool Junction Mustangs were hoping for better results in Friday night’s Crossroads Conference Boys semifinal games.

Cross County lost to BDS 51-36 and Osceola clipped the Mustangs 44-41.

The two teams met in Osceola on Saturday night to decide third place and the C2 No. 3 rated Cougars picked up the 62-50 win over the Mustangs.

Cross County opened a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and continued to build on that advantage over the second and third quarters.

The Cougars led 29-19 at the half and 43-26 through three quarters.

McCool Junction chipped the margin down to 12 points with a 24-19 run over the final eight minutes.

Junior Cory Hollinger led the Cougars in scoring with 21, while both Haiden Hild and Isaac Noyd added 14.

The Mustangs were paced by Tyler Neville and Owen McDonald with 20 and 16 points respectively. McCool Junction was 19 of 44 from the field and that included 4 of 16 on 3-point shots.

McCool Junction was 8 of 11 at the free throw line.

McCool Junction 9 10 7 24-50