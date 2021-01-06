Cross County rolls in CRC action at Osceola

OSCEOLA-The Cross County Cougars girls’ basketball team wasted little time Tuesday night as they jumped to a 19-2 first quarter lead and cruised to the 51-19 win over the Osceola Bulldogs in Crossroads Conference action.

The C2 No. 9 rated Cougars led 27-3 at the half and used a lot of bench in picking up their eighth win in 10 games.

Senior Erica Stratman led the scoring with 15 points and five rebounds, while another senior Jacy Mentink added 10 points and five steals. Picking up seven points was junior Chloe Sandell.

The Cougars were 20 of 46 from the field for 43 percent and 5 of 13 on three-point shots. They struggled at the 15-foot freebie stripe going 6 of 17.

Osceola was led in scoring by Trinity Boden with five and Baili Kumpf with four. The Bulldogs were 5 of 12 at the free throw line.

Cross County will host the C2 No. 8 Sutton Fillies tonight in Stromsburg.

Cross County (8-2) 19 8 12 12-51

Osceola (3-6) 2 1 4 11-18