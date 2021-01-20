Cross County now 11-3 after win at Dorchester

DORCHESTER-The Cross County Cougars girls’ basketball team got 13 points from senior Erica Stratman and 11 from Cortlyn Schaefer as they defeated the Dorchester Longhorns in CRC action Tuesday night 36-22.

Cross County (11-3) led 10-5 at the first quarter break and 22-10 at the half.

Dorchester’s Jacee Zoubek took game-high scoring honors with 14 of the Longhorns 20 points. She knocked down four three-pointers.

The only other scoring for the hosts was six points from Allie Novak.

Schaefer had two 3-pointers while Stratman, Shyanne Anderson and Jacy Mentink each hit one.

Cross County was 3 of 5 at the foul line and the Longhorns missed their only free throw attempts in the game.

The Cougars host the Giltner Hornets tonight in their final tune-up for the Crossroads Conference Tournament.

Cross County is the No. 2 seed at the CRC and they will play Monday against the winner of Saturday’s Dorchester-Shelby-RC game. The venue for that game and time will be decided after Saturday’s first round games.