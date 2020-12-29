 Skip to main content
Cross County boys suffer first loss of season
Cross County boys suffer first loss of season

STROMSBURG – The Milford Eagles boys basketball team defeated the host Cross County Cougars 60-49 in a semifinal of the Runza holiday tournament on Monday night in Stromsburg.

The loss is Cross County’s first of the season as the Cougars drop to 7-1. Milford stays undefeated, improving to 8-0.

Cross County’s Cory Hollinger led the Cougars with 26 points and eight rebounds. Carter Seim chipped in with 11 points while Isaac Noyd and Damon Mickey had six and four, respectively. Noyd had six assists.

