GENOA – The Cross County Cougars boys basketball team traveled to Genoa on Thursday night and picked up a 67-61 win over the host Twin River Titans.

Cross County led 23-16 after the opening quarter and 39-29 at halftime. The Titans outscored the Cougars 32-28 in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

No statistics were available.

Cross County is now 11-2 on the season and was scheduled to play David City (2-9) in Stromsburg on Friday night.