Cross County boys earn 49-point win in Dorchester

DORCHESTER – The Class C-2 No. 8-rated Cross County Cougars boys basketball team easily took down the Dorchester Longhorns, 74-25, on the road Tuesday night to improve to 12-2 on the season.

Alex Noyd, a freshman, led Cross County with 13 points while Cory Hollinger added 11 and Isaac Noyd 10. The Cougars went 14 of 25 at the free-throw line.

Hollinger had the most rebounds with seven while Isaac Noyd, Carter Seim and Tanner Hollinger all had three assists.

Cross County now turns its sights to the Crossroads Conference tournament, where it will be the No. 1 seed. The Cougars will play the winner of East Butler and Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday at a location to be determined following Saturday’s opening games.