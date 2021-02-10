Cross County bounces back big time against East Butler

STROMSBURG-In their final home game of the season the Cross County Cougars were looking to erase the taste of Monday night’s loss to David City.

The Cougars were never in trouble as they jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and rode that momentum to a 49-9 win over the East Butler Tigers in girls CRC regular season action.

Cross County (17-4) led 31-7 at the break and held the East Butler offense to just two second half points in the 40 point win, including a 12-0 third quarter shutout.

The Cougars were led in scoring by freshman Shyanne Anderson with 11 points which included three 3-pointers and eight points from senior post Erica Stratman.

Adding seven points each was senior Cortlyn Schaefer and junior guard Josi Noble.

The Cougars were 9 of 15 at the free throw line and as a team hit four three’s.

East Butler got four points from Madison DeWitt and three from Allie Rigatuso.

Cross County travels to Exeter on Friday night for a season finale with the Class D-2 No. 5 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.

East Butler (11-9) 4 3 0 2-9

Cross County (17-4) 16 15 12 6-49