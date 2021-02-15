Cougars top Timberwolves 42-35 in CRC action

EXETER-The Cross County Cougars jumped to an early lead and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves could never make up the deficit as they dropped a 42-35 decision in girls CRC regular season play.

Cross County (18-4) took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went to the half with an eight point 23-15 cushion.

Exeter-Milligan (20-4) and rated at No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald Class D2 rankings won the third quarter 10-8, but that’s all the closer they would get as Cross County outscored the hosts 11-10 over the final eight minutes.

Both teams placed two players in double figures as freshman Shyanne Anderson sank five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points, while senior 6-foot 2 inch post Erica Stratman added 10 points.

The Cougars were 9 of 13 at the foul line.

Exeter-Milligan got 11 points from junior Cameran Jansky and junior post Emma Olsen added 10 points and senior Jaiden Papik eight.

The Timberwolves were 6 of 10 at the foul line.

Cross County will take on Aquinas tonight at Centennial in the first round of the C2-7 subdistrict at 7:30 p.m.