Coach Kern and Shepherd of York, Theis of FC chosen for All-Star game

Super-State first-teamer Bailey Kissinger highlights the 2022 Nebraska Coaches Association all-star game girls invitees.
This year's game will take place at 6 p.m. July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School. The boys game will follow at 8 p.m.
Among the other players expected to play are Lincoln East's Mattie Campbell, North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel, Adams Central's Libby Trausch and Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt.
Kissinger, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, averaged more than 17 points per game in helping lead Hastings St. Cecilia to a third state championship in four seasons.
Players: Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock; Makayla Baughman, Blair; Neely Behrns, David City; Megan Belt, Millard South; Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran; Carney Black, Elkhorn Valley; Macy Bryant, Fremont; Mattie Campbell, Lincoln East; Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central; Kierstynn Garner, Kearney; Grace Huntwork, Gretna; Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC; Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF; Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow; Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh; Sarah Shepard, Fremont; Destiny Shepherd, York; Jordan Snyder, BRLD; Lexi Theis, Fillmore Central; Libby Trausch, Adams Central; Sarah Treffer, Lexington; Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse; Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH; Ella Wragge, Crofton. Head coaches: Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central; Matt Kern, York. Assistant coaches: Evan Smith, Adams Central; Paul Dwyer, Elmwood-Murdock.