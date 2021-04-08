Centennial's Nisly signs to play college hoops

UTICA - Her junior season, a knee injury kept then-junior Asia Nisly off the court.
But she never stopped believing that someday she would get back on the court, play her senior year at Centennial and move on to play in the college ranks somewhere.
That somewhere will be in Beatrice at Southeast Community College for head coach Lynn Schlake and the SCC Storm.
Thursday, Asia celebrated her decision with her family, friends and coaches at Centennial High School when she made everything official.
“I’ve always wanted to play in college and getting the opportunity to play is great,” said Nisly. “I have a friend that plays there and she says she loves it and the coach is really nice and it’s not too far from home. Midland University, Central Community College in Columbus were the only others I really looked into.”
Schlake said his team will return just three sophomores and will welcome a dozen new freshmen.
“We are just going to have three sophomores and 12 freshmen so we are looking for someone who can come in and contribute right away,” said Schlake. “First of all she comes from a winning program so she knows how to win and she knows what it takes to win. She is willing to work hard in both the weight room and the classroom. I think she improved on her 3-point shooting this year so she will give us that length on the outside.”
Nisly was the team leader in rebounding at 5.5 boards per game and she averaged nine points per contest over the course of her senior year. Nisly shot 42% from the field (87-208) and knocked down 28 of 86 3-point attempts for 33%.
While attending SECC Asia will be majoring in Criminal Justice.
Centennial head coach Jake Polk said Asia was the blueprint of hard work when she was trying to recover from her knee injuries. She was also a valuable presence on the team that helped to motivate other players.
“I think when we look at how much work she put in, I don’t think there was anyone that worked as hard as she did. She had to wake up super early to go to physical therapy before school in the fall and to get that done and still come to school and get good grades,” explained Bronco head coach Jake Polk. “The determination of that and how hard she worked to get back for basketball definitely affected our team for the better. Absolutely, she can step in right now and play at the college level and help that team. She has seen the success Hunter Hartshorn (Centennial graduate 2020) is having there and knows she can play at that level.”