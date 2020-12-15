Centennial struggles to make shots in loss to Tri County

DeWITT – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the young season on Saturday, 53-39, on the road to Tri County.

The host Trojans led 14-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 25-18 at halftime, but Centennial started the second half strong. The Broncos outscored Tri County 14-9 in the third, cutting their deficit to 34-32. But the Trojans’ athletic senior, Cole Siems, took over in the fourth, leading his team to the win by helping outscore Centennial 19-7 in the last eight minutes.

Siems finished with a game-high 29 points and along the way became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,368, which is a record that had stood for nearly 40 years according to the school’s Twitter account.

Centennial’s Cooper Gierhan led his team with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting while Maj Nisly added 10 on 3-of-8.

The Broncos struggled with their shot in the loss, shooting 38 percent from the floor (14-of-37), 22 percent from 3-point range (4-of-18) and 64 percent from the free-throw line (7-of-11).

Centennial (1-1) will try to get back on track Tuesday night in Fairbury (3-2).